Talkback 16 callers sound off on the battle over a bear and lookalikes. First, comments about the proposed tax hike in Lackawanna County.
Talkback 16: Battling Over a Bear, Proposed Tax Hikes
-
Talkback 16: Landfill Expansion, Tax Hikes, Debates
-
Talkback 16: Camping Out for Chicken
-
Talkback 16: Dog Parks, Proposed Levee, and Bomb Threats
-
Talkback 16: Tax Increases, Female Football Kicker, and President’s Visit to Hershey
-
Talkback 16: Garbage Fees, Santa, and Pumpkins
-
-
Talkback 16: Free Narcan at Pennsylvania Farm Show, Critiquing Attire
-
Talkback 16: Shawn Christy, Hunting Season
-
Talkback 16: Outrage, Acclamation, and More Penn State Reaction
-
Lonely Talkback Caller Finds New Friends on Thanksgiving
-
Talkback 16: Judge Judy Gets Real About Dog Parks
-
-
Talkback 16: Interstate 80 Crash, Man Trapped in a Sewer and Gerbil Racing
-
Talkback 16: New Year’s Resolutions, Tensions with Iran, and the Tone of Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Programming Changes, Requests