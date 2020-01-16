× PETA Taking Dillan the Bear from Union County to Colorado

HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The battle over a bear in Union County has been resolved.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) will move Dillan the bear to a wildlife sanctuary in Colorado next week.

Dillan the bear has lived at the Union County Sportsmen’s Club wildlife sanctuary for 16 years. But next week he will be moving across the country. PETA is relocating Dillan to a wildlife sanctuary in Colorado.

The battle over this bear started last spring when someone filed a complaint with PETA about Dillan’s living conditions.

Recently, actor Alec Baldwin got involved, sending a letter to Governor Tom Wolf asking for help rescuing Dillan. The Union County Sportsmen’s Club president “Bear” Spangler did not want to speak on camera but told Newswatch 16 the club came to an agreement with PETA to relocate Dillan.

“We run a beautiful place here, but there was too much pressure from all directions,” Spangler said.

“People have mixed opinions on whether Dillan should be moved, but the general consensus is they want what’s best for the bear,” a spokesperson for PETA said.

“I’m glad they’re making sure the bear is taken care of, but I think it was taken care of around here because I know they had vets checking it,” Dave Wert said.

“If the bear is being treated right and he’s been there for so long it would be a shame to have to move him. But if he’s not getting the treatment he should be getting, then he should be moved,” Richard Hibbard said.

Liz Hoover of Mifflinburg has been to the sportsmen’s club and has seen Dillan in person.

“If he can live out the rest of his life happily, I guess it’s a good move,” said Hoover. “It’s kind of sad. He could have a better life, but I think it’s the only life he’s ever known. He’s brought some people some joy in this area.”

PETA will move Dillan to the wild animal sanctuary in Colorado next Thursday.