New Home for Actors Guild of Schuylkill County

ST. CLAIR, Pa. -- An actors guild in one part of our area finally has a permanent home for the first time in two decades. The group plans to remodel a former church and turn it into a theater.

"Most of us have day jobs that we go to every single day and this is a night project and weekends project and middle of the day project for all of us. We do it purely because we have a passion for theater and performing and helping the community," said board secretary Jessica Miller.

For the first time in 20 years, the Actors Guild of Schuylkill County has a permanent home where it can perform shows and offer classes and community events.

"The guild is a staple in this area, and we have provided the community with quality theater and that is our goal to continue that in our own place and it's just so exciting to have our own building finally," said vice president Dana Smith-Mansell.

The guild recently purchased the old St. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church on North Mill Street in St. Clair, which was last open in 2008.

"It's going to be wonderful here," said board member Debbie Dehner. "We've been waiting 20 years to get our own place and now that we do, we're really excited and we can't wait to get started."

"I actually left and went to Penn State Berks for a few years and graduated with theater and I actually just came back recently and got re-involved with the theater, so I'm excited to see how far they've come in the last few years since I left," said board member Kayla Kasmari.

The Actors Guild of Schuylkill County plans to open its doors for its first production in May.