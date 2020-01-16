Man Accused of Impersonating Officer in Monroe County

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man was arrested in Monroe County after allegedly posing as a cop and threatening workers and customers at fast-food restaurants.

Investigators say Jalil Reed, 20, of Tobyhanna, went through Wendy’s drive-thru in Mount Pocono last month and told employees he was a cop and had a gun.

Shortly after, he went to a nearby McDonald’s drive-thru and allegedly pulled a gun on people in a vehicle there.

When police caught up with him, they say Reed was wearing a protective vest with a badge and what appeared to be a handgun in a holster. Officers determined the badge was from his security job and the holster contained a taser.

Reed faces charges of disorderly conduct and impersonating an officer.

4 comments

