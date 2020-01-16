× Keeping White Haven Center Open Five More Years?

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It is home to more than 100 residents, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, but state officials announced over the summer that White Haven Center in Luzerne County will close in about three years.

There were protests from people who say this place must stay open.

Some lawmakers said there are residents who have lived here 40 or 50 years.

The State Senate passed a bill to delay the closure, and this week, the House also approved that bill aimed at keeping the center open for at least five more years.

The news had people at White Haven Family Diner talking Thursday morning.

“My sister used to work there years ago, as a matter of fact. Yeah, I think it’s good,” said Joseph Rebarchick of White Haven.

Others said it does not mean much.

“I tend to think it’s just prolonging the inevitable, that eventually, it’s going to close. From what I understand, I don’t think they’re taking any new people in there, most of the people in there are rather elderly. They’re going to drop off one by one and eventually, I don’t think it’s going to be worth keeping it open,” said Ron Harman of White Haven.

Supporters of the legislation said those five years will give state officials more time to reconsider the closure or more time to find other places for the residents to stay.

There is also some concern about employees, about what happens to them when the center closes.

“They’re going to put a warehouse to employ 250 people right up the street, so if you want a job, I’m sure you can get a job up there,” said Harman.

Because some legislators in the House made some changes to the bill, it now goes back to the Senate for approval.