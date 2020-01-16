Jury Deliberating in Monroe County Kidnapping Case

Posted 5:03 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 05:13PM, January 16, 2020

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A jury in Monroe County is deliberating the fate of a couple from South Carolina charged with kidnapping a teenager from East Stroudsburg two years ago.

Testimony started this week and wrapped up Thursday. The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon.

Cynthia Delgado and Confesol Paduani are charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, and related charges.

Police say that back in August of 2018, the couple from South Carolina met a 15-year-old boy from East Stroudsburg online. According to investigators, they offered the teen a home because he didn't want to move to Dubai with his family.

Troopers say the pair picked up the boy from his home near East Stroudsburg and drove him down to South Carolina. About a week later, after the teen's mother contacted police, the couple brought the boy back to Monroe County.

Pennsylvania State Police then filed charges against the couple.

The two later surrendered to police in South Carolina and were eventually brought back to Monroe County to await trial.

The boy told police he was raped by Delgado while he was with the couple.

The prosecution called several witnesses to the stand, including sexual assault experts and state troopers.

The prosecution calls the couple predators and believes the boy was being groomed.

The couple is being represented separately, but each defense attorney claims the teen was confused and merely a runaway.

 

