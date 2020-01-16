× Interstate 81 Northbound Closed Near McAdoo Exit

DELANO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash involving a tractor trailer has Interstate 81 northbound closed near the Luzerne County and Schuylkill County line.

Emergency dispatchers tell Newswatch 16 both lanes have been shut down near the McAdoo exit since about 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Police are redirecting drivers to Route 54 in Schuylkill County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.