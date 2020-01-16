× Interstate 80 in Monroe County Reopen After Crash

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Snow squalls made for a mess on Interstate 80 in the Poconos.

Two big rigs wrecked at the Interstate 80 Interstate 380 split near Blakeslee on Thursday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up for miles making it a slow go for thousands of evening commuters.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 5 p.m in Monroe County.

CRASH: Traffic is backed up along I-80 west near Tunkhannock Twp for at least eight miles after a crash between two tractor trailers. State police say it’s not clear yet if anyone was hurt. The interstate was shutdown for about an hour but it just reopened to one lane here. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/LD3Alzotnc — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) January 16, 2020

Check real-time traffic conditions at WNEP Traffic Tracker.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-80 westbound between Exit 293 – I-380 North and Exit 284 – PA 115. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) January 16, 2020