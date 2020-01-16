Interstate 80 in Monroe County Reopen After Crash

Posted 4:01 pm, January 16, 2020, by and , Updated at 05:05PM, January 16, 2020

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Snow squalls made for a mess on Interstate 80 in the Poconos.

Two big rigs wrecked at the Interstate 80 Interstate 380 split near Blakeslee on Thursday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up for miles making it a slow go for thousands of evening commuters.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 5 p.m in Monroe County.

 

Check real-time traffic conditions at WNEP Traffic Tracker.

18 comments

