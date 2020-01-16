Interstate 80 in Monroe County Reopen After Crash
TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Snow squalls made for a mess on Interstate 80 in the Poconos.
Two big rigs wrecked at the Interstate 80 Interstate 380 split near Blakeslee on Thursday afternoon.
Traffic was backed up for miles making it a slow go for thousands of evening commuters.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 5 p.m in Monroe County.
Check real-time traffic conditions at WNEP Traffic Tracker.
41.073075 -75.489143
18 comments
wnepjunkie
Matt Matt needs to learn how to drive!
peach671
Slow down, you liberal tyrant scum..
catman5308@yahoo.com
bad weather. poor road maintenance by penndot, speeding trucks, and useless state police NOT doing their jobs by ticketing and slowing down offending drivers, ESPECIALLY TRUCKS. GOOD JOB
Corporate media basher
And ticketing or we can call it what it is extorting the clueless like ☝️ the above commenter.
JIMBRONY
Law: Drive the speed limit
Willfully break the law: Pay fine
Extortion: Obtaining benefit through coercion.
Idiot: See ‘Corporate Media Basher’.
Corporate media basher
Oh boy. I was for example extorted by a dangerous gang member in a costume a few months ago while operating a commercial vehicle for 100 and some dollars. Its extortion. It’s not possible to have conversation with folks like Jim Brony. Back to the programming box Jim I’m sure one of your fav propaganda outlets are putting on good show your missing.
JIMBRONY
Don’t watch TV, I read the classics and try to learn new languages when I’m not calling idiots like you out.
So you were ‘extorted’ – poor baby. Have rules, principles, and guidelines always been hard for you to follow?
Maybe you could start a ‘Go Fund Me’ to help you offset your loss?
Corporate media basher
The job of these costume wearing thuggs is to generate revenue for local and state governments and this is accomplished through coercion or shall I say it… I don’t know , JimB doesn’t accept this reality, EXTORTION
Corporate media basher
These propagandists message boards show the majority here are the blind. Let’s see how many thumbs down truth receives today.
JIMBRONY
Hmm… It seems I haven’t had the pleasure of being ‘extorted’ by a ‘costume wearing thug’.
Maybe it’s because I do my best to follow the rules set in place that everyone is supposed to follow. I must be doing something wrong.
Are you a ‘sovereign citizen’ Basher? That would explain a lot. And would also rule out that you’re a criminal. It just goes back to what I said before: An idiot.
natem250
Apparently the police need to do a better job on I-80.
lamestream r
There should be a law everyone should go through a State mandated driver’s ed for winter driving! No one knows how to slow down, keep space and be a defensive driver in snow, sleet or freezing rain!
lickerblisters
Drive like hell cuz it wasn’t there yesterday!!!
P Andrew Melville
It’s almost predictable with any snow squall.
donny hud43987
SLOW DOWN TRUCKERS!!! WE NEED NEW LAWS!!!!!! SLOW DOWN!!!
JIMBRONY
They don’t follow the laws we have now. New laws won’t help. Lock them up!
Corporate media basher
Are you purposely this dumb? It must be intentional.
JIMBRONY
Just following your lead, don’t want to make you feel like you’re by yourself.