Interstate 380 South Reopen After Wreck in Lackawanna County

Posted 8:59 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 09:38PM, January 16, 2020

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 380 were shut down for hours because of a multi-vehicle wreck involving several tractor trailers.

The big rigs tangled in the southbound lanes just before 7 p.m on Thursday.

Within a half-hour, state police shut down both lanes, backing up the interstate for miles.

Police even went so far as to close some side streets around Interstate 380 because of the logjam the wreck created.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured.

State police and first responders were able to get traffic moving again within about three hours in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.