Interstate 380 South Reopen After Wreck in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 380 were shut down for hours because of a multi-vehicle wreck involving several tractor trailers.

The big rigs tangled in the southbound lanes just before 7 p.m on Thursday.

Within a half-hour, state police shut down both lanes, backing up the interstate for miles.

Police even went so far as to close some side streets around Interstate 380 because of the logjam the wreck created.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured.

State police and first responders were able to get traffic moving again within about three hours in Lackawanna County.