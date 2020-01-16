× Hotel Getting Makeover in the Poconos

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — It looks a lot different inside a former motel in Delaware Water Gap. The rooms are nicer, and the indoor pool has been refurbished.

The general manager tells Newswatch 16 the Clarion and Rodeway Inn and Suites is now a place where people want to stay.

“This building was in really bad shape. We spent a lot of money, hard work. It’s an ongoing process. I mean the bulk of it is done but we are still doing things that need to be done,” said Jim McJunkin.

The manager says the makeover was desperately needed.

All 100 rooms in the building were redone. There’s also a banquet hall and event space.

There Isa also a brand-new Dunkin’ right on the property. It’s owned separately from the inn.

“It’s awesome. It’s awesome. People love it. They love their Dunkin’ donuts,” said McJunkin.

People and business owners in this part of Delaware Water Gap are thrilled to see the hotel got a much-needed makeover.

Sam Sherma owns a Sunoco gas station right across the street. He is happy to see the improvements.

“They did excellent. Before, it was house of mouse, everyone knew it. They turned it upside down. It’s very clean, very good for the neighborhood and the exit.”

Tommy Young from Pen Argyl works at a nearby resort. He says the extra accommodations will help bring more people in.

“There are river trips all around here so they can stay here and do those and golf as well.”

The general manager tells Newswatch 16 there is still progress to be made and more renovations to come.