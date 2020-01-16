Greg Luzinski on new Phillies Manager Joe Girardi

In Williamsport for the Crosscutters 'Hot Stove' banquet, former Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Greg Luzinski gave a ringing endorsement for the Phillies new Manager Joe Girardi.
