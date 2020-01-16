George Tinsley Binghamton Freshman Forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a terrific career at Abington Heights, where he won a State Championship two seasons, Forward George Tinsley matriculated an hour north to Binghamton University. Tinsley is second in the country in D1 basketball in minutes played, so by George, he is getting his chance.

"Coming in I really wasn't expecting that, but I saw it was kind of happening and I said, ok i have to be ready for this,' admitted Tinsley. "I have to take care of my body more, like ice baths every day so just being smart about it, cause when you are in High School you don't even think about those things now you have to be here for the long haul." said George. 'I think it is helping out a lot getting these looks as a Freshman and I think it can go a long way the next three years, definetly getting possessions here and there, so far it is going really well. I'm clicking with these guys and it's starting to feel like home, here."

'He defintely belongs here." Coach Dempsey began.

"..his ceiling is probably going to be, as a I talked about going to see a lot of possessions, and through weight training. He's got the basketball acumen right now, I think the body, he'll look completly different as a Junior as he looked as a Freshman. But, his IQ, his hustle, his toughness, his awareness... he needs to get a little big better defensively, but so much of that stuff is going to come with experience and strength." Tommy continued, "He is playing a ton of minutes, we're asking a lot from him and he just continued to battle. he is having a typical Freshman year, where he's had some great moments and you have a few moments where it can get ugly at times. I think we are going through that as a group, but he's been great. he puts on a hard hat everyday. he shows up, he works his tail off and he's earned his time."