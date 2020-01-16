Frozen Fun! Disney on Ice Skates Back Into Mohegan Sun Arena

A magical experience on ice is firing up some frozen fun in Luzerne County this week.

Disney on Ice is back at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre. It runs from now through Sunday.

This year’s ice extravaganza is called “Worlds of Enchantment.”

It showcases beloved characters from Disney and Pixar’s Cars, The Little Mermaid, and Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 3, along with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy.

Joining these cherished characters are Elsa and Anna, the stars of Disney’s Frozen.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey caught up with the cast and crew Thursday morning to give us a closer look at this season’s show.

Showtimes:

  • Thursday, January 16 – 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday, January 17 – 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 18 -11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 19 – 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

To get tickets online, click here!

