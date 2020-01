× Crashes Close Section of Interstate 80 in Monroe County

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate in Monroe County is closed because of crashes.

Interstate 80 west between Interstate 380 (Exit 293) and Route 115, Blakeslee (Exit 284) is closed because of several crashes.

PennDOT traffic cams show traffic at a standstill.

There is no word on injuries or how long the highway will be shut down.



