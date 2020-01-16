Chase Down Podcast: Joe Burrow’s Magical Year, Matt Rhule Destined For Greatness, NFL Playoffs, Astros Hit With Penalties

Chase looks back at Joe Burrow’s unbelievable year, which was the best season we’ve ever seen from a college football quarterback. Then, Chase explains why he thinks Matt Rhule is destined for greatness, given what he saw first hand from the Panthers’ new head coach at Temple. Lastly, a few quick notes on the NFL playoffs and the Houston Astros.

