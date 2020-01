Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A bill that would halt the closing of a center that cares for people with severe disabilities, is headed to the state Senate.

The House passed the bill Wednesday that would keep the White Haven Center open for at least five years.

In August, the state announced plans to close the center that is home to 112 people.

The state says the closure is part of an effort to move Pennsylvanians away from institutionalized care.