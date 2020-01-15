Two Weeks In, Are Those Resolutions Sticking?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- It is one of the most popular resolutions: exercise more.

At the Greater Scranton YMCA, the new year brought in a new crowd: people looking to rock those resolutions.

"Oh, sure. After January 1, it's pretty crowded in there," said Mickey Perry of Dunmore.

Regulars said it is always around this time, two weeks in that they see the drop-off.

"It happens every year, the parking lot gets packed. And you know they're going to be here but luckily you know they're only going to last about two weeks until they give up on themselves again," said Peter Mataloni of Dunmore.

Not everyone has given up.

Mark Pegula has come back to the YMCA after some time off, determined to get back into a routine.

"I see different faces, like myself, a new face too because it's been a while. You just have to keep trying, something I like to do," he said.

Trainers and coaches said the secret to keeping that resolution is setting attainable goals and of course showing up regularly.

"Some people definitely stay but it's probably a 98 percent shot that you're going to see them gone after a while and then the regulars get to do what they want to do again," said Mataloni.

YMCAs are offering no joiner fees for the month of January for those who have not yet gotten started on their resolutions.