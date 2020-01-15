Toyota Recalling Nearly 700,000 Vehicles Because of Issues With Fuel Pumps

Posted 5:39 am, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 04:52AM, January 15, 2020

This photo shows a logo of Japan's auto giant Toyota Motor in Tokyo on May 8, 2015. (Photo courtesy: TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)

If you drive a Toyota, you might want to read on.

Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the U.S. because of issues with the fuel pumps. The pumps can stop operating, the company said, leading to engine failure.

“If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash,” the company said.

Toyota says it’s investigating the issue. When it comes up with a solution, it’ll notify owners by mail by mid-March.

The vehicles under the recall are:

  • 2018-2019 Model Year Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350
  • certain 2019 Model Year Lexus NX 300, RX 350L, and GS 300
  • certain 2018-2019 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra
  • certain 2019 Model Year Toyota Avalon and Corolla

You can find the full list here.

To see if your vehicle is involved in the recall, click here.

