Toyota of Scranton Donates Vehicle to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An animal shelter in Lackawanna County says it uses its rescue vehicles almost every day to save animals.

Now, Toyota of Scranton, a car dealership on North Main Avenue, is doing something big for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Lackawanna County.

"I mean we were ecstatic. It's beautiful. Words can't describe how happy we are," said Ashley Wolo, executive director of Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Toyota of Scranton presented a 2018 RAV4 to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, a pet rescue in South Abington Township. The car will be used to rescue and transport animals in at-risk situations.

"The community support is the biggest thing. To have someone like Toyota, a company like Toyota to support Griffin Pond, it's truly amazing and we're so grateful for the support we get from them," Wolo said.

Griffin Pond employees say the older rescue vehicle are often out of service and way too expensive to repair. The RAV4 will join a van Toyota of Scranton donated last year.

"Receiving something new, bigger, it's just a blessing. It's not only safer for the animals but also our staff and volunteers, so that was definitely the most beneficial thing."

Griffin Pond workers say they use the rescue vehicles five out of seven days a week and sometimes need to use more than one car at a time because of the nature of the rescue.

"Just having it out there, knowing that's being done, even though we're not personally there doing it, knowing the vehicles are available for animal rescues, they're always heart-breakings stories. Hopefully, this helps out a little bit for them," said Pat Rogers, CFO of Toyota of Scranton.