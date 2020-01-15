This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: JC’s Live Bait & Tackle Shop & Susan Gallagher’s Educational Barn Owl

Posted 12:12 pm, January 15, 2020, by

Coming up this week on POL, we'll head into the basement of JC's Live Bait & Tackle in Gouldsboro.  JC's has got you covered for the upcoming ice fishing and trout seasons.  Plus, field staff member Susan Gallagher will be in the cabin to show us her educational barn owl and tell you how to keep their populations healthy and abundant.  We've got all that plus People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

