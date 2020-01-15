St. Joseph’s Center Children and Residents Meet Mickey Mouse

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A magical moment happened for children and residents of Saint Joseph's Center when they met Mickey Mouse at Osterhout Free Library.

The pre-schoolers and folks from st. Joe's also enjoyed storytime with the performers from Disney On Ice's "Worlds Of Enchantment."

"The Disney on Ice was really good, playing out the story in front of us, so the kids and my residents could watch the story come to life instead of just hearing the words come off the page," Hannah Price of St. Joseph Center said.

Disney On Ice: Worlds Of Enchantment is at Mohegan Sun Arena Wednesday through Sunday.

