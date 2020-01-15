Red Cross Awards Ceremony Awards Local Heroes

Posted 5:09 pm, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 04:47PM, January 15, 2020

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Standing with awards in hand, six emergency responders from all throughout Monroe County were recognized for their heroic actions last summer when a toddler was found lifeless after falling into his grandparent's pool near Saylorsburg.

Each played a role in saving the child's life.

"Everyone all worked together. We wouldn't have been able to do it without each and every one. Everyone played a part and it's good everyone can get honored for it," said West End Fire Asst. Chief Michael Manfree.

"I am just so glad we had a team effort. It's not about any individual but if, if there is anything to focus on it was the importance of immediate start of CPR and the bystander CPR," said Stephen Shoults, St. Luke's paramedic.

This group wasn't alone. Several others were honored for their heroic actions by the American Red Cross during the first annual Lifesaving Awards ceremony at Shawnee Inn near Marshalls Creek.

"We are just so pleased and proud and honored to bring everyone here and have the opportunity to really give them the recognition that they so deserve for all of the work that they do," said Michele Baehr, American Red Cross Pocono Mountains.

Now it wasn't just police officers, firefighters or any other emergency personnel who were honored at the ceremony. There was one surprise award for someone who works at the American Red Cross.

"When they first, she said Lori and I was like, 'oh, alright,' and then my husband, I was like, 'what the heck?" said Lori Belon, American Red Cross.

Lori Belon and her husband were recognized for their efforts in saving stray cats and cats from kill-shelters.

"I am deeply touched, really. It's all for the animals," said Belon.

Honorees were from Monroe, Carbon, Wayne and Pike Counties.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.