Proposal to Amend Lackawanna County Budget to Include Tax Hike

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The new Lackawanna County commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday morning to amend the budget to include a tax hike.

If this budget passes, property owners in Lackawanna County will see a tax hike of about 11 percent. That works out to be about $80 a year for the average homeowner.

The Lackawanna County commissioners already passed a 2020 budget. When that happened, we reported that Commissioner Jerry Notarianni said he planned to reopen the budget at the beginning of the new administration.

There are two main factors driving this tax hike. There's not enough money in the county's reserve fund as required by the state and financial institutions for the county to keep its bond rating and the county's pension plan is underfunded.

"You can't continue to kick the can down the road. You have to address it. We have to move forward from this point and begin to expand the tax base. But people have to believe, in order for us to get more people to come and more businesses to come, they have to believe that the government is acting properly. That has not been the case," said Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni.

This meeting was just a formality. The vote will come next week.

Two of the three commissioners need to vote in favor of the new budget for it to pass. Commissioner Notarianni said he will. Commissioner Debi Domenick said she's not 100 percent on board, and Commissioner Chris Chernak said he doesn't have enough information to make a decision yet.