PA Funeral Home Accused of Mistreating Bodies

LANCASTER, Pa. (WPMT) -- The state has filed charges against a funeral home in Lancaster County, accused of neglecting bodies as more and more complaints pour in.

The charges allege the Andrew t. Scheid Funeral Home left an unembalmed body unrefrigerated for days and gave one widow an empty urn.

Others say their wishes for things like cremated remains simply weren't followed; in all authorities say they've received more than a dozen complaints.

"We've heard a lot of stories about other people getting a box with nothing in it," said customer Ryan Stauffer. "This has stuff in it, but to me and my wife, they look like gravel. For all we know, they could have given us a dead dog."

"'We're already trying to deal with the loss of my dad, other families dealing with the loss of a loved one, and we have to put up with this," customer Lakan Oberholtzer added. "It's like I can't even grieve how I'm supposed."

WMPT has gone to the funeral home for answers several times but says nobody is answering the door and the numbers posted to call the home are disconnected.

