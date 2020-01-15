Man with Gun Near Mid Valley Schools Prompts Lockdown

THROOP, Pa. — A school was put on lockdown and a man taken into custody over shots fired in a wooded area of Lackawanna County.

The Throop police chief tells us a resource officer in the Mid Valley School District heard gunfire Wednesday morning.

Police found a man in the woods near campus who was firing the gun.

That man is now facing charges including carrying a firearm with a license.

The lockdown of the Mid Valley schools was lifted after the man was taken into custody.

