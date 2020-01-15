Man with Gun Near Mid Valley Schools Prompts Lockdown
THROOP, Pa. — A school was put on lockdown and a man taken into custody over shots fired in a wooded area of Lackawanna County.
The Throop police chief tells us a resource officer in the Mid Valley School District heard gunfire Wednesday morning.
Police found a man in the woods near campus who was firing the gun.
That man is now facing charges including carrying a firearm with a license.
The lockdown of the Mid Valley schools was lifted after the man was taken into custody.
41.456379 -75.609170
2 comments
donny hud43987
Wait, what? Arrested for having a gun with a lisence!! C’mon! Make more sense of it!
Bob Stevens
“That man is now facing charges including carrying a firearm with a license.”
Typo or more antigun rhetoric?
We shouldn’t need a license to exercise a RIGHT.