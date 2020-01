WEST PITTSTON, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is behind bars after police say he tried to initiate a sexual relationship with an underage girl.

Police in West Pittston say Andrew Terek asked the victim for sexual photos and videos. He then tried to meet up with the underage girl, which is when police took him into custody.

Terek is locked up on corruption of minors and related offenses in Luzerne County.