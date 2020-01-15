× Lock Haven Adding More Women’s Sports

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — There is a resolution in a lawsuit filed by eight former students against Lock Haven University over a lack of opportunities for female athletes.

The university promises to continue promoting women’s athletics and has even taken strides to add three new athletic teams for women.

That lawsuit filed in 2017 accused the university of breaching several Title IX guidelines. University officials said that no wrongdoing occurred, and they hope to continue to provide support to all female athletes on campus.

In 2017, eight female athletes at Lock Haven University sued the school for allegedly providing unequal treatment to women’s sports teams. The athletes accused the school of committing several Title IX violations.

Title IX is a federal civil rights law that forbids discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

Both parties recently agreed on a settlement and the university has vowed to provide more opportunities for women. However, the athletic department told Newswatch 16 that it has always followed the guidelines of Title IX and has continuously supported women’s athletics.

“Every student-athlete matters and counts. We believe in fair and equitable treatment with all student-athletes and it is very important,” said athletic director Tom Gioglio.

The university recently made plans to add three more women’s sports teams.

“We’ve added women’s wrestling, we’ve added women’s tennis, and we are going to add women’s golf this fall,” Gioglio said.

The addition of women’s wrestling, golf, and tennis teams will add about 30 to 35 more athletes on campus.

“I think it is so exciting, you know you see all these videos on like Twitter of men’s wrestling and men’s basketball and their big muscles coming out of the fog and all that stuff, now to be adding women’s wrestling teams and maybe seeing those videos stream on Twitter would be exciting,” said Morgan Perry, a junior and a member of both the women’s cross country and track and field teams.

Perry tells Newswatch 16 that she’s proud of her school’s commitment to women’s athletics.

“I think it is going to bring so much more attention to the university itself as well and just being able to see women supporting women at all of these new sports and sporting events is something that we haven’t really had yet on campus and it’s a new experience and something to be excited about.

Both the women’s tennis and wrestling teams competed this year and the university expects to launch its golf program by the start of the fall semester.