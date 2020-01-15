× Lawmakers, Residents Concerned about SCI Retreat Closure

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lawmakers, prison staff, business owners, and residents surrounding SCI Retreat near Shickshinny are all against the closure of the prison and are worried about what this means for the area’s future.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections sent a final report to Governor Tom Wolf recommending closing SCI Retreat in Luzerne County.

The decision comes after two emotional public hearings and controversy at the first public hearing. Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel was overheard saying he was pretending to listen to the community’s input on the decision, so a second had to take place with the department’s deputy secretary.

“Obviously, not totally unexpected given the disastrous approach to having the public hearings and it just seems like a failed response by state government. Did they really take seriously the concerns that were expressed by both the residents, the community leaders, the people who work at SCI Retreat?” asked State Senator Lisa Baker, (R) 20th District.

Those the senator mentioned would say no.

“That’s true,” said Shickshinny resident Joe Zawatski. “Nobody does want it closed. That’s definitely a big employer of the area.”

In a statement, the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers association said, “This process has been a sham from the beginning, and it’s a dangerous one because it puts money over public safety.”

In addition to the loss of jobs, people who live around SCI Retreat are worried about the economic impact closure will have on neighboring communities.

“The grocery stores, the drug stores, the hardware store, all of the businesses in the area are going to suffer because those guys are going to go someplace else,” said James Bach, Business Association of the Greater Shickshinny Area.

“It’s somewhat disappointing. It’s also very concerning and alarming for me representing Shickshinny and the Shickshinny Sewer Authority. Will the plant be able to operate? What effect will it have on the residents there?” Sen. Baker added.