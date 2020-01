Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's official. We now know who the greatest Jeopardy contestant of all time is.

Ken Jennings secured his victory on Tuesday night's tournament here on WNEP.

Jennings beat James Holtzhauer and Brad Rutter of Lancaster to earn the title, trophy, and $1 million.

Jennings was first to get three wins in four nights.

Holtzhauer was the only other contestant to get a win.