Father and Daughter Sent to the Hospital after Being Struck By Van

COALDALE, Pa. – Police are still investigating a crash that sent a father and his daughter to the hospital on Monday.

Investigators have released little information. Witnesses describe a bizarre scene; they are not even sure there was a driver in the van that hit the victims.

“She was pinned under the truck, it ran her over and him over, and one of the bedposts was under her. She was bleeding and she was in pain,” neighbor Colleen Saranovic said.

A bloody mattress lays on the side of the road outside the Schuylkill County Housing Authority’s Coaldale development. Family members said a 33-year-old woman and her father were moving a mattress across the parking lot when they were plowed down by a van.

Khadijah Johnson is related to the victims.

“They feel like somebody tried to do like a hit and run so, there's like different varies of stories like a guy came running down a hill and said he tried to stop the van because the van wasn't put in park all the way,” Johnson said.

Saranovic said she saw the driver run off from the scene. Relatives said it’s even possible the van simply rolled down a hill.

“It's really hard on us right now, it's a tragic thing you know,” Johnson said.

The family told Newswatch 16 that the woman is still in the hospital, in critical condition, and it could be quite some time before she recovers.

“She suffered broken ribs and she has 15 stitches in her head. She's having a hard time breathing,” Johnson said and hopes her sister-in-law gets better soon.

“She’s a very positive person. We love her a lot, you know, she’s very friendly," she explained. "She’ll give the shirt off her back and to see her in pain like that and agony, she can’t breathe. It’s very hard for her.”

Johnson said the father was released from the hospital on Wednesday and the status of the investigation of the crash is unknown at this time.