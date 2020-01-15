× Department of Corrections: Close SCI Retreat

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state correctional facility in Luzerne County is one step closer to shutting down.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is recommending the closure of SCI Retreat.

Department of Corrections Executive Deputy Secretary Tabb Bickell announced Wednesday that the department had submitted its SCI Retreat final report to Governor Tom Wolf and the minority and majority leaders of both the House and Senate.

The DOC submitted its final report to @GovernorTomWolf and state legislative leaders today recommending the closure of SCI Retreat. A final decision will be forthcoming. The report is available on the DOC’s website: https://t.co/tsM4AYflFY pic.twitter.com/GBKfRbKC2u — PA Department of Corrections (@CorrectionsPA) January 15, 2020

The department began discussing the closure of the facility last year.

SCI Retreat sits along Route 11 between Nanticoke and Shickshinny and is seen as one of the area’s largest employer with more than 400 people working at the facility.