Callejas Picks Up His 500th Career Victory In His 28th Season Of Coaching At Bishop O’Hara And Holy Cross

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The action fast paced!

Temperature inside the Crusader gym in Dunmore nearing 80 degrees. A typical basketball night in the Lackawanna League between Carbondale and Holy Cross.

But this was anything but normal. Fans and former players at Bishop O'Hara came to see history and cheer on long time coach Al Callejas.

(67-32) was the final score. 500 was the number of wins for Coach Callejas in a career that started back in 1992 here at O'Hara.

"There's only 500 wins and you need to break it into 1000 pieces because nobody does this alone-nobody does this alone and I am just the luckiest guy," said Al.

"You know I think that he has been making a name for himself ever since that he started. I definitely think it puts him right up there with every great coach that's been around here," said Connor.

Plaques dot the hallway here at Holy Cross showing the athletic achievement. This one in particular Coach Callejas named the Coach of the Year in 2011-12 and once again in 2017-18. Showing not only the longevity but the excellence in coaching.

"People tend to label things, so I guess 500 is the mark, but to me it just serves as a reminder to all the people who taught me and the coaches that have worked with me and the tremendous kids that I have had as players and as individuals," added Al.

"Playing for him I didn't realize how great it was until afterwards. I mean it was hard, but being on staff with him now and sharing with the preparation and all the wins and all the tough losses it's been extra special and it couldn't happen to a better guy or coach in my opinion," said Al Jr.

"We preach hard work. Hard work is #1 and being a good teammate and playing together, and that in the big picture is what you are trying to teach. And how to be successful after high school because that is the end for most kids," again said Al.

Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Lackawanna County.