Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD, Pa. -- Two women were arrested Monday and charged with delivering a deadly dose of drugs in Pike County.

Nell Sheehan, 23, from Shohola and Rebecca Moore, 31, from Dingmans Ferry are locked up without bail.

State police say back in July they delivered the drugs that killed Angelo Genell of Old Forge.

The pair's preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, January 22 at 10:30 a.m.