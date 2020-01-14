Teachers Strike Authorized in Pottsville

Posted 11:05 pm, January 14, 2020, by

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Teachers in the Pottsville Area School District tonight announced a vote to authorize a strike, but stress nothing is planned for the near future.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting at Harold S. Fernsler Academic Center, the union took a vote of no confidence the district’s superintendent.

Union members tell Newswatch 16 they are working without a contract.

According to a letter given to the board, the union noted that, despite the authorization, it does not mean a strike is imminent in the Pottsville Area School District.

 

