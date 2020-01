Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A traffic alert if your morning commute takes you through downtown Wilkes-Barre.

South Franklin Street will be closed between Market and Northampton Streets from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

City officials say the road will be shut down while a large crane is being used at the Citizens Bank Building.

Flaggers will be on Northampton Street to help people get to businesses affected by Tuesday's street closure in downtown Wilkes-Barre.