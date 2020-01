Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALASKA, -- Calls are growing to remove a Scranton native serving as governor of Alaska.

Mike Dunleavy was elected in late 2018.

According to published reports, a judge Sunday ruled in favor of a recall effort against the republican.

A recall would set up a special election where Dunleavy could be voted out of office.

The group calling for his removal, claims he broke several state laws since taking office.

Published reports say Dunleavy denies any wrongdoing.