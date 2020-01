Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A restaurant in Schuylkill County has closed for good.

Greystone Restaurant had been a fixture on North Centre Street in Pottsville for about 20 years.

The landlord tells us the owner of the eatery did not renew the lease and closed the restaurant just after the new year.

There are no plans on what will fill the empty space in Pottsville.