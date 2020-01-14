Helping Out Aussie Animal Wildfire Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE GROVE, Pa. -- A man in Schuylkill County says he's been hurt by what he's seen developing in Australia with the wildfires. Now, he's trying to do anything he can to help.

One simple Facebook post from a man in Pine Grove has captured the attention of a Schuylkill County community to help a country that's in dire need of assistance all the way across the globe.

"It's painful to watch," Tucker Fisher said. "You see all the animals struggling. All the workers themselves are maxed out, all the shelters are maxed out, and it really hits home because helping at shelters before, I can kind of feel what they're going through but not at that magnitude. I can only imagine."

Tucker Fisher says he's always had an appreciation for animals. That's what's made the images and videos surfacing from the Australia wildfires so gut-wrenching. He wanted to do something about it.

"I thought to myself, 'How can we help? How can I help?' Just ended up seeing that a couple different shelters needed bat wraps, all these materials needed, crocheting, sewing, everything like that," explained Fisher. "So I made it a post and offered it up to anybody that was willing to help me kind of learn how to crochet, sew, and I'd pay for the shipping to get everything over there."

Fisher is calling on anybody who knows how to sew or crochet to help with making pouches for baby kangaroos, blankets for other animals orphaned in the fires, bat wraps, and carry bags to send to Wildlife Victoria in Australia.

Pamela Rhein has spent hours using her unique set of skills to help.

"I'm a big animal lover, and I try, anytime I can, to help if I'm able, and if I'm able to do this, this is why I chose to help," Rhein said.

Fisher is going to handle all the shipping expenses. If you'd like to help, you can either drop off items or send them to Fisher Welding and Fabricating in Pine Grove. He'd like to send everything to Australia on January 24.

"These animals are coming in, and they don't have time to make all these custom, homemade things for them, so if we can make all this, it puts them back out in the field, rescuing more, so we're saving them the time of having to make everything."

From Pine Grove to Australia, hoping the little things go a long way.