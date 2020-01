× Firefighters Knock Down Flames in Scranton Home

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire crews in Scranton responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

It broke out in the place on Ash Street around 12:30 p.m.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews are working to knock out a fire at a home on Ash Street in Scranton pic.twitter.com/p8nxpgskxf — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) January 14, 2020

Two people at home at the time, including a woman in a wheelchair, were able to escape.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down flames on the second floor of the house.

There is no word on the cause.