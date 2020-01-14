× Charges Filed in Shooting at Firearms Facility

Stroudsburg, Pa. — Police in Monroe County filed charges in a shooting at a firearms facility that left a man paralyzed from the neck down.

28-year-old Cody Saylor of Allentown is facing aggravated assault and other offenses for shooting 46-year-old Darin McMahon of Delaware on September 15th.

Officers swarmed the “Threat Assessment and Tactical Solutions” building or “TATS” in Stroudsburg back on the afternoon of September 15th.

Police found 46-year-old Darin McMahon of Delaware with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Now, Stroud Area Regional Police have charged 28-year-old Cody Saylor from Allentown with aggravated assault, a felony.

They say was Saylor supposed to be shooting at McMahon with a fake gun during a firearms training seminar.

But Saylor shot McMahon with his own real gun, which he mistakenly brought into the exercise.

We found the Raesly brothers coming out of a gun shop in Stroudsburg`s downtown.

“I would never take my firearm into a store where other children, people are playing and having fun,” said Jason. “I would make sure it`s locked up secure in my vehicle.”

Investigators say Saylor went to lunch.

When he came back to the “TATS” building, he forgot to lock up his handgun and switch back to the gun provided for the training instead.

“I think they should have had better safety at that shooting place where they had that at, you know?” said Pat. “Look first, check people, make sure they`re not bringing their own.”

The Raeslys say they just don`t understand how Saylor could have made such a dangerous mistake.

“How you accidentally can make a mistake that horrible, that wrong, I really don`t know,” said Jason.

The shooting left McMahon paralyzed from the neck down.

A Gofundme page has raised more than $120,000.

“It`s horrible, I feel bad for, really do. I`m sure the person that did it feels really bad too,” said Pat.

Saylor was also arraigned on charges of discharging a firearm inside an occupied structure and reckless endangerment.

He is out on $75,000 bail.