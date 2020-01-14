Bungee Fitness Springs Into Plymouth

Posted 4:05 am, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 04:04AM, January 14, 2020

The first new month in a new year means many aren’t afraid to try different gyms and workouts to reach their weight-loss goals.

On Tuesday, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out a fitness regimen that’s big in Russia and Asia, and it’s now in Luzerne County.

It’s called Bungee Fitness. It’s launched at Riot Circus Arts at 236 West Main Street in Plymouth.

It’s a new workout utilizing bungee cords and harnesses.

Riot Circus Arts is one of the few, if not the only studio in our area, that’s offering the workout.

Want to try it for free? Click here and then click “shop now.” Follow the website prompts and use the code “FREEFLIGHT” to try a Bungee Fitness class at Riot Circus Arts for free through February 2, 2020! Limit one per student (available to current and new students).

To learn more about the gym, head here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.