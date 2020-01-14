× Bungee Fitness Springs Into Plymouth

The first new month in a new year means many aren’t afraid to try different gyms and workouts to reach their weight-loss goals.

On Tuesday, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out a fitness regimen that’s big in Russia and Asia, and it’s now in Luzerne County.

It’s called Bungee Fitness. It’s launched at Riot Circus Arts at 236 West Main Street in Plymouth.

It’s a new workout utilizing bungee cords and harnesses.

Riot Circus Arts is one of the few, if not the only studio in our area, that’s offering the workout.

Want to try it for free? Click here and then click “shop now.” Follow the website prompts and use the code “FREEFLIGHT” to try a Bungee Fitness class at Riot Circus Arts for free through February 2, 2020! Limit one per student (available to current and new students).

