× Stevens Says: My, How Time Flies

So, another year has gone by in my life. Funny how that happened.

I thought, one year ago, that I would carefully account for all the days in the coming year. At year’s end then I would know exactly where each one went when I looked back. At least that was the plan.

Didn’t happen. I’m no more aware of where those days went than I am of all those that have gone before in all the years past. Oh, there’s a few things I can recall to be sure: weddings, births, deaths, those kinds of events, but given the years I’ve been in this world they amount to a scant few. When I think about why I was not able to fulfill my resolutions over the years I suppose I suppose it comes down to getting caught up in all the stuff that happens each day; every little thing that makes your brain lose track of life, of living. The eventual conclusion is exactly what I have found again, for the umpteenth time, and that is a lost year.

I like to think I’ll do things differently during the year ahead, that I will know at the end of it exactly what went on day by day. Unfortunately, that’s like an official New Year’s resolution for me and I’ve never been much good at keeping those either.

In truth, come next year I will sit at my desk and bemoan the fact that I don’t know where the year went. Despite my best efforts nothing will have changed in that regard save for the fact that I will have lost another year and there will be no finding it no matter how hard I look.