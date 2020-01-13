× Rig Rollover Closes Road in Northumberland County

LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A rig rollover closed a section of road in Northumberland County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Route 147 in Lower Augusta Township, north of Herndon.

The road was closed between Boyles Run Road and School House Road.

There is no word on injuries.

Crews reopened the road before 3 p.m.

See real-time traffic conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.