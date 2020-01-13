× Mixed Reaction to Giant Announcement in Pocono Summit

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — Weis, Walmart, ShopRite and Aldi’s are all within minutes of each other in the Mount Pocono area. Soon, another big-name grocery store chain will be added.

Giant Food Stores announced plans to build a store in Pocono Summit at the Pennsylvania Farm Show last week in Harrisburg.

Already, the news is spreading.

“It’s good to compare prices and go with the cheaper route. Everyone is on a budget around here. I think it’s a great idea,” said Justine Perkins, Tobyhanna.

Giant plans to build a 66,000-square-foot store along Route 940.

Tobyhanna Township officials tell Newswatch 16 the township is eager to work with the grocery store. The project is in its early stages and no plans have been submitted.

Some people question if another grocery store is needed since there are already so many in this part of the county.

“I think it seems a little redundant. We have a store here, there’s a ShopRite and an Aldi’s that is new, so it kind of seems a bit excessive,” said Amanda Loizeaux, Cresco.

Some people who believe we already have enough grocery stores in this part of the county would like to see something else built in this area.

“We could use another department store or something, other than Walmart. We need more things like that besides grocery stores,” said David Carey.

“Maybe a furniture store or some options like that, like a Home Goods or something. There’s got to be something else but I don’t feel like we need another grocery store,” said Loizeaux.

If all goes according to plan, Giant hopes to open next year. The new store is expected to create about 200 new jobs.