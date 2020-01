× Home in Columbia County Damaged by Flames

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a home in Columbia County Monday morning.

It started just before 10 a.m. in the home on Route 254 in Greenwood Township, near Benton.

A woman and her dog were at home but were able to get out safely.

Firefighters said the fire did not appear to be suspicious. A state police fire marshal will investigate the cause.