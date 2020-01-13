× ESASD Teachers Kick Off New Year at the Gym

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Teachers at a school district in Monroe County are starting off the new year on a healthy note.

Anna Przybylski is sticking to her New Year’s resolution of getting healthy. She’s doing it with some help from her place of work, too.

“It’s amazing. The fact that they are offering it to the entire district and all the teachers have the opportunity to better themselves,” said Anna Przybylski, East Stroudsburg Area High School South teacher.

The East Stroudsburg Area School District started a new initiative this year for its teachers. It focuses on health and wellness. The district partnered with Retro-Fitness near Stroudsburg. Teachers are working out on a free, one-month, all-access pass to the gym.

“Oh, it’s awesome. You know they are happy with the classes, access to the child-sitting, tanning, hydro-massage beds. They get to take care of so many unique needs. You have your kids at night, that is not stopping you. You have to take a shower before work? That’s not stopping you. They are really happy to have access in an easy way,” said Brittney Goldstein, Retro-Fitness.

Even though the free deal only goes until the end of the month, if teachers want to join the gym, they will get $10 off their monthly membership.

“I am glad that the district is supporting us. They have done other things in the past, but I think this is more proactive than just giving us a device. Like here, keep track of your steps,” said Przybylski.

More than 130 teachers are signed up. The district hopes to continue the health tradition every year.