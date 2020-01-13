Chase Down Podcast: Voice Actor & Bloomsburg University Graduate, Enrique Josephs

If you have a television, it’s almost guaranteed that at some point, you’ve heard the voice of Enrique Josephs. He’s one of the top voice over talents in the industry, having voiced projects for NFL Films, Showtime, HBO, ESPN, CBS Sports, History Channel, MLB Network and more. Whether it’s on the narration of an NFL Films documentary, or voicing a project for the next big show or movie, Josephs’s deep, warm, soothing voice has been projected through millions of televisions across America. Now, you can hear him talk about his unique rise in the business on The Chase Down Podcast. Check out his website with some of his work here: enriquejmedia.com