Chase Down Podcast: Voice Actor & Bloomsburg University Graduate, Enrique Josephs

Posted 12:08 pm, January 13, 2020, by

If you have a television, it’s almost guaranteed that at some point, you’ve heard the voice of Enrique Josephs. He’s one of the top voice over talents in the industry, having voiced projects for NFL Films, Showtime, HBO, ESPN, CBS Sports, History Channel, MLB Network and more. Whether it’s on the narration of an NFL Films documentary, or voicing a project for the next big show or movie, Josephs’s deep, warm, soothing voice has been projected through millions of televisions across America. Now, you can hear him talk about his unique rise in the business on The Chase Down Podcast. Check out his website with some of his work here: enriquejmedia.com

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.