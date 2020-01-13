A January To Remember

Posted 10:21 am, January 13, 2020, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — It is shaping up to be one of the warmest Januaries on record; the month that is usually the snowiest and coldest of the year.

The average temperature so far according to the Stormtracker 16 Team is 37.4 degrees.

“You can’t beat this weather, can’t. I used to work at Tobyhanna, I used to drive in the winter, and it was terrible,” said William Dzik of Taylor who was out walking his dog Monday morning.

January 1932 holds the record for the warmest January with an average daily temperature close to 40 degrees. January 1950 comes second with nearly 38 degrees.

The warmth in 2020 is something many say they are taking advantage of.

“I love it, I love it. Getting outdoors is really good, you know? It’s a good thing,” said Brad Davis of Old Forge.

It’s not just the temperatures that make this an unusual winter. According to Stormtracker 16 weather data, so far this winter, there have been about 9 inches of snow. That is about half of the average amount.

“We had that snow and it was gone in two days, that doesn’t happen around here. Usually, it snows and it stays for weeks. I almost got the lawnmower out yesterday!” said John Shields of Taylor.

Temperatures are expected to slide closer to normal later this week, but there are no below-average temperatures in the immediate forecast.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.