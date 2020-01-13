× A January To Remember

SCRANTON, Pa. — It is shaping up to be one of the warmest Januaries on record; the month that is usually the snowiest and coldest of the year.

The average temperature so far according to the Stormtracker 16 Team is 37.4 degrees.

“You can’t beat this weather, can’t. I used to work at Tobyhanna, I used to drive in the winter, and it was terrible,” said William Dzik of Taylor who was out walking his dog Monday morning.

January 1932 holds the record for the warmest January with an average daily temperature close to 40 degrees. January 1950 comes second with nearly 38 degrees.

The warmth in 2020 is something many say they are taking advantage of.

“I love it, I love it. Getting outdoors is really good, you know? It’s a good thing,” said Brad Davis of Old Forge.

It’s not just the temperatures that make this an unusual winter. According to Stormtracker 16 weather data, so far this winter, there have been about 9 inches of snow. That is about half of the average amount.

“We had that snow and it was gone in two days, that doesn’t happen around here. Usually, it snows and it stays for weeks. I almost got the lawnmower out yesterday!” said John Shields of Taylor.

Temperatures are expected to slide closer to normal later this week, but there are no below-average temperatures in the immediate forecast.