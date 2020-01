× Wilkes-Barre Chili’s Abruptly Closes

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The last official day for the Chili’s was Saturday.

A sign on the door saying the restaurant was closed for business but no explanation was given.

This is not the first restaurant in the area to close abruptly; the Arby’s inside the Wyoming Valley Mall closed in October of 2019.

Also, the Sonic restaurant also unexpectedly closed in April of 2018.