Tractor-Trailer Smashes Into Home

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A tractor-trailer smashed into a home Sunday night.
The big rig veered off of Thunderbird Road and right into a house around 7:30 p.m.
Police say no one was hurt in the crash and there's no word on what led to the wreck.
1 Comment
peatermoss
Like everyone else
GO FASTER