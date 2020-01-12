Tractor-Trailer Smashes Into Home

Posted 11:09 pm, January 12, 2020, by

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A tractor-trailer smashed into a home Sunday night.

The big rig veered off of Thunderbird Road and right into a house around 7:30 p.m.

Police say no one was hurt in the crash and there's no word on what led to the wreck.

1 Comment

